Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 12:54 Hits: 0

For decades, the Japanese government has amassed more and more debt without triggering higher borrowing costs or inflation. But there is no such thing as a free lunch, and in Japan's case, it is future generations who will be left with the bill.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/japan-mmt-experiment-will-fail-by-takatoshi-ito-2021-12