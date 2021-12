Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 14:44 Hits: 0

Following years of mismanagement by an authoritarian president, Turkey's economy is reeling. Without new leadership or a course correction that includes a tighter monetary policy, Turkish households' economic prospects will continue to darken, and the impact on the country's stability will become impossible for others to ignore.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/turkey-economic-crisis-erdonomics-by-anne-o-krueger-2021-12