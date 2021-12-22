Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 01:26 Hits: 3

On Tuesday, Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, offers his congratulations to Gabriel Boric Font, President-elect of Chile. He urged strengthening relations between the two countries, noting that both countries can move forward together "with progressive ideas."

Trudeau's congratulations via Twitter are considered Canada's first reaction following Chile's election. Through the same, calls to strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations.

He added that Chile and Canada could grow with progressive ideas to fight climate change and inequality.

Soraya Martinez Ferrada, deputy of the ruling Trudeau Liberal Party of Chilean origin, joined the congratulations to Boric: "a great victory for a progressive, left-wing government in Chile."

Félicitations @gabrielboric pour une grande victoire d’un gouvernement progressiste, de gauche au #Chili

Un moment qui passera à l’histoire, un peuple mobilisé pour l’avenir ! pic.twitter.com/O1EDpH8bOX December 20, 2021

Congratulations Gabriel Boric on a great victory for a progressive, left-wing government in Chile A moment that will go down in history, a people mobilized for the future!

"A moment that will go down in history, a people mobilized for the future," added Martinez Ferrada on Twitter.

After General Augusto Pinochet's coup d'état in 1973, Canada became a refuge for thousands of Chileans.

Many of them settled in Montreal, Quebec; today more than 40 thousand Canadians declare themselves to be of Chilean origin.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | The United States will lift restrictions at its land borders with Canada and Mexico for fully vaccinated foreign nationals in early November, ending historic curbs on non-essential travelers in place since March 2020 to address the COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/t4O2NvBhEu October 13, 2021

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Justin-Trudeau-Congratulates-Gabriel-Boric-on-His-Victory-20211221-0014.html