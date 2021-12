Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 03:57 Hits: 8

West African bloc ECOWAS said they hoped to have an election plan from Mali by the end of this year, after a meeting with the interim leaders. Mali's authorities had previously said elections could be delayed.

