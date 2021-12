Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 04:18 Hits: 8

The Malagasy secretary of state for police was traveling to the site of a shipwreck along with three police officers. The cause of the crash is not yet clear, said police.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/madagascar-minister-swims-12-hours-to-shore-after-helicopter-crash/a-60219728?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf