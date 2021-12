Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 December 2021 21:15 Hits: 2

U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday the opening of more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 cases sparked by the Omicron variant, and said some 500 million at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans for free starting in January.

