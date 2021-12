Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 December 2021 22:12 Hits: 2

A New York jury on Tuesday resumed deliberations on the fate of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, accused of recruiting and grooming young girls to be abused by late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211221-first-full-day-of-jury-deliberations-in-ghislaine-maxwell-s-sex-crimes-trial