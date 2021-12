Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 05:52 Hits: 7

Around 200 rescuers are reportedly involved in the ongoing search for bodies. Accidents and deaths are common in the poorly regulated mines of the region.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/myanmar-dozens-missing-after-deadly-jade-mine-landslide/a-60220103?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf