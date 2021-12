Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 06:16 Hits: 9

Lawmakers have so far only passed a mandate for certain health care workers. Now, a narrow majority of experts on Germany's leading ethical body has said it should be expanded to all adults, under certain conditions.

