Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 06:40 Hits: 8

Doctors Without Borders has been helping millions of people worldwide since 1971. For its work, the international emergency aid organization has received the Nobel Peace Prize. But the group is no stranger to criticism.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/doctors-without-borders-marks-50th-anniversary/a-60202022?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf