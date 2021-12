Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 03:45 Hits: 8

Armed groups deployed in the suburbs of Libya's capital on Tuesday, sparking security fears ahead of an expected delay of presidential elections, as three key candidates met in the country's east.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20211222-militias-mobilise-in-libya-capital-amid-tensions-over-election