European countries are introducing measures to tackle a surge in Covid-19 cases as the Omicron variant moves towards becoming the dominant strain of the virus.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211222-european-states-take-steps-to-fight-covid-19-surge-as-omicron-spreads