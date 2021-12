Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 December 2021 20:51 Hits: 2

US president renews his call for Americans to get vaccinated and receive booster shots amid Omicron variant's spread.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/12/21/biden-says-us-to-provide-500-million-home-tests-as-omicron-surges