'Performance artist' Alex Jones sues Jan. 6 Committee

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 02:40 Hits: 9

Fresh off his losses in court over harassing the parents of murdered school children, Alex Jones is now suing the Jan. 6 Committee in hopes of stopping investigators from reviewing records that they say are key to understanding precisely who was involved—and how—in Donald Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election results.

Unsurprisingly, Jones indicated in his lawsuit filed at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia that should he be forced to comply, he would invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. Jones previewed this decision in a recent episode of his right-wing conspiracy-laden entertainment company, Infowars.

Jones specifically contends that his communications are protected under the First Amendment because he is a journalist. Notably, when Jones was going through a divorce with his ex-wife Kelly Jones in April 2017, his lawyer at the time, Randall White, told a judge that Jones is “playing a character” on Infowars and that he should be considered a “performance artist.”

Investigators have requested Jones appear for deposition on Jan. 10. A previously scheduled deposition last week was postponed.

Jones is one of over 100 people that the committee has sought phone records from, specifically. The committee sent a request to Verizon and AT&T in November for those call details but the request did not ask to unmask the content of any calls, rather, investigators sought just the time and length of call records.

In his lawsuit, the shock jock says he previously communicated with the panel and offered to submit documents and provide written answers to the committee’s inquiries but the committee “refused to accept that offer” and insisted on an in-person deposition.

Jones’ lawsuit is littered with allegations about the committee’s validity including claims that it is a “witch hunt” and a mere continuation of the “political prosecutions” foisted by Democrats in Congress against Trump and his supporters.

Jones now joins the legal fray with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Stop the Steal founder and conspiracy theorist Ali Alexander. Meadows sued the committee and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Dec. 8, asking a federal court to issue an injunction effectively stopping Verizon from turning his phone records over to the probe. Alexander requested the same in his 25-page lawsuit on Dec. 17.

According to CNN, Jones may already be out of luck: AT&T reportedly already informed Jones it would turn over the records on Dec. 16.

AT&T did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2070496