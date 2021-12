Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 December 2021 16:50 Hits: 6

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization's European head on Tuesday warned countries to brace for a "significant surge" in COVID-19 cases as Omicron spreads, saying the variant has so far circulated mostly among young adults. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/22/039significant-surge039-in-european-cases-expected-as-omicron-spreads---who