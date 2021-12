Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 December 2021 18:24 Hits: 5

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will introduce new measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus including limiting private gatherings for vaccinated people to a maximum of 10 people before New Year's Eve, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/22/germany-agrees-new-contact-limits-to-curb-covid-19