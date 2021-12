Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 December 2021 18:53 Hits: 5

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria does not see a need for deployment of NATO troops on its territory as a response to Russia's troop build-up near the border with Ukraine, its defence minister said on Tuesday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/22/nato-troop-deployment-not-needed-in-bulgaria--defence-minister