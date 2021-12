Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 December 2021 19:52 Hits: 8

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told a group of political figures and thinkers that he intends to resign within the next hours, two sources close to Hamdok told Reuters. Read full story

