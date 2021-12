Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 December 2021 20:38 Hits: 8

Until 2017, the crimes committed during Gambia’s dictatorship were hushed up. A truth commission has opened the door to reconciliation, but the path remains rocky.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Africa/2021/1221/A-truth-commission-was-the-easy-part.-Now-Gambia-seeks-reconciliation?icid=rss