Published on Monday, 20 December 2021

The humanitarian aid sector faces growing pressure to innovate and adopt digital technologies, reflecting the urgent need to make such assistance more effective. But the world’s most vulnerable communities must not be forced to make themselves visible to governments that may not have their best interests at heart.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/digitizing-aid-systems-puts-vulnerable-populations-at-risk-by-becky-faith-2021-12