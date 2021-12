Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 December 2021 15:18 Hits: 3

Mitigating and adapting to climate change require good urban planning, particularly climate-sensitive design. But, despite the need for rapid action, cities like Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, often face high and unnecessary impediments.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/cities-need-more-authority-over-climate-adaptation-by-yvonne-aki-sawyerr-2021-12