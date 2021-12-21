Gabriel Boric Win in Chile Is Huge Victory for Social Movements That Fought Off Far-Right Threat

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 December 2021 13:30 Hits: 4

Former student activist and leftist Gabriel Boric will become Chile’s youngest president after easily defeating the far-right candidate José Antonio Kast with over 55% of the vote. Boric has vowed to fight for progressive social reforms and overhaul the neoliberal economic policies left by the U.S.-backed dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet. We speak with Chilean writer Pablo Abufom and feminist activist Javiera Manzi, who say Boric’s victory signals an opening for progressive policy in Chile and Latin America more broadly.

