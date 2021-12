Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 December 2021 09:21 Hits: 8

Historical considerations loom large in the Kremlin's latest provocations against Ukraine. But while Russian President Vladimir Putin openly dreams of a greater Slavic empire, his behavior is driven even more by his own miscalculations over the past decade.

