Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 December 2021 08:51 Hits: 9

Vodafone is auctioning the first text message in history — which reads, "Merry Christmas." The telecom company says the proceeds will go to the UN's refugee agency.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/world-s-first-sms-goes-up-for-auction-as-nft/a-60205135?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf