Jury deliberations begin after closing arguments conclude in Kim Potter trial

Category: World Published on Monday, 20 December 2021 20:00 Hits: 0

Jury deliberations began Monday afternoon in the trial of Kim Potter, an ex-Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021. Closing arguments by the defense and prosecution made clear that the case wasn’t about whether Potter deliberately chose to shoot Wright, who was pulled over for expired license plate tabs and having an air freshener on his rearview mirror. The issue at hand is whether her accidental killing of Wright constitutes a criminal offense. Potter was charged with one count of first-degree manslaughter and one count of second-degree manslaughter, both felonies. The first charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $30,000, while the second charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years and a fine up to $20,000.

Potter, who took the stand on Friday, has pleaded not guilty to both counts. During her testimony, Potter repeatedly stated that things “went chaotic” and was frequently emotional over the course of her time taking the stand. According to a pool reporter, the jury appeared not to be moved by her emotional display. Erin Eldridge was the first lawyer to present her closing arguments on behalf of the state. She argued that regardless of Potter’s remorse and whether or not she was a “nice” person, her actions endangered four people and ultimately resulted in Wright’s death.

That she was an officer does not make it ok. That she was on duty does not make it ok. THAT SHE SHOT HIM W HER SERVICE PISTOL DOES NOT MAKE IT OK. "She chose R instead of L. She chose wrong instead of right. She chose her gun & she shot & killed #DaunteWright"#KimPotterTrialpic.twitter.com/I4xvEkgUpe December 20, 2021

Eldridge played frame-by-frame footage of the shooting, zeroing in on the bullet casing that hit Officer Anthony Luckey in the face and noting that Sgt. Mychal Johnson, who had been called for backup, was essentially in the “line of fire” when Wright was shot. Luckey, who was a trainee under the supervision of Potter, was the person who ultimately chose to pull over Wright for minor infractions. Potter has repeatedly admitted she wouldn’t have done the same thing were it just her on the scene.

Attorney Earl Gray began his closing arguments after a 20-minute break. Gray, who is representing Potter, attempted to demonize Wright and his girlfriend, Alayna Albrecht-Payton, who was in the car at the time of the shooting. He claimed the two were late risers, impaired, and that Wright ultimately caused his own death. Gray repeatedly stressed the moral character of Potter, who he described as “peaceful” and “not a bully.” He claimed her shooting Wright was ultimately a tragic accident that only happened because Wright decided to try fleeing from police.

Prosecutor Matthew Frank delivered the state’s rebuttal, zeroing in on the fact that Potter did not believe that use of deadly force was necessary and even refused to back up Johnson’s claim that firing her gun was necessary. Johnson had previously said he could’ve been killed had Wright been able to successfully drive away. Alternate jurors were eventually dismissed and the jury of six men and six women left the courtroom after Judge Regina Chu amended a jury instruction and laid out additional details about the process, including the fact that a laptop containing audio and video of exhibits from the trial will be made available to jurors. They are expected to deliberate until 6 PM local time before they are dismissed for the day.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2070258