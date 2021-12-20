Rep. Greene uses racist term for Asian Americans while trying to prove conservatives aren’t racist

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was in her element at the Turning Point USA’s “AmericaFest” rally on Sunday. Using her moment on stage to in part call out the diversity of the attendees, the “Black people, brown people, white people, and yellow people” only to highlight that the event can’t possibly be racist.

Oh, okay. Who uses the words “yellow people?” Racists. That’s who, you QAnon-believing, anti-vaxxing, gun-toting blockhead racist.

In addition to her comments on race, she waxed poetic about former one-term President Donald Trump and a nice Jewish boy from Palestine named Jesus.

“And then there’s talk of freedom and loving America, and conservative principles, some crazy people in here were talking about how much they love this guy named Jesus. And I heard — someone I really like — I think I heard that a lot of people here like a guy named Donald J. Trump. And then I said, ‘Oh, oh, I know exactly what this is: the left calls this a white supremacist party.”

Yes, she was chumming the waters of her base bigly.

It didn’t take long before people began calling out her xenophobic and bigoted comments.

"I honestly haven't heard someone use ‘yellow people’ for decades," tweeted George Takei, the famed Star Trek star and activist.

I honestly haven’t heard someone use “yellow people” for decades. Perhaps she meant “yellow bellied people” because there are certainly lots in that crowd. https://t.co/AH8coIZdbC December 20, 2021

"Referring to Asian Americans as 'yellow people' definitely isn't something a white supremacy cult would do," tweeted activist Nathan Schneider.

Referring to Asian Americans as "yellow people" definitely isn't something a white supremacy cult would do. https://t.co/MPgD618sam December 19, 2021

The term “yellow people” stems from “yellow peril,” a racist ideology dating back to the 19th century used to misrepresent people from Asia, painting them as a group to be feared and reduced to something less than white Europeans.

After her racist comments, Greene moved on to her usual swipes at fellow lawmakers, like GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for “making a deal with Chuck Schumer” over COVID-19 vaccine mandates and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over “completely eras[ing] gender this year.”

“No male, female, mother, father, sister, brother, daughter, son, he, she, him, her, all of those words are forbidden in Congress,” Greene said. “I’m kind of one of those gender people, I’m all about the male and the female.”

She also whined about the “lies” on her Wikipedia page and called the Jan. 6 insurrection a “Fedsurrection,” implying that the terrorists who attacked the Capitol were set up by federal agents.

Not to mention her complete paranoia suggesting that she’s being targeted by the Jan. 6 committee for trying to “stop” a “communist revolution.”

As MSN News points out, this isn’t the first and only time Greene has made racist and anti-Asian comments. She’s said in the past she would deport Chinese people loyal to the Chinese Communist Party.

"If I was in charge and I had my way, I would come down on China so hard," Greene said. "I would kick out every single Chinese in this country that is loyal to the CCP. They would be gone. I do not care who they are."

"You're gone, back to China," she added. "I don't care how much money you have, how much land you own, how many businesses you own, how much money you've donated to colleges and universities, I don't care about who your kid is, and how many students you've sent to colleges."

"If they are loyal to the CCP, they go back."

But, truthfully, should we be at all surprised that the GOP congresswoman would use a derogatory trope?

Greene joins GOP Oklahoma Sen. David Rader, who in October referred to Asian American families as “yellow families” when testifying before the legislature about racial inequality. Now former-Sacramento County Health Director Dr. Peter Beilenson faced a tidal wave of criticism when during a meeting about racism, he called Asian Americans “yellow folk.” Beilenson resigned two weeks later.

