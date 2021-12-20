Headlines for December 20, 2021

Category:
World
Published on Monday, 20 December 2021
Build Back Better in Jeopardy After Sen. Joe Manchin Announces He Will Not Vote in Favor Federal Company Vaccine Mandate Reinstated; New Data Show Moderna Booster Helps Fight Omicron Southwest CEO Tests Positive After Senate Hearing; Sens. Booker and Warren Announce They Have COVID Omicron Sends COVID Cases Surging, Prompts New Restrictions in Israel, U.K., the Netherlands 35-Year-Old Progressive Activist Gabriel Boric Will Be Chile's Next President Death Toll from Super Typhoon Rai Rises to 375 in Philippines; Floods Kill 8 in Malaysia Hong Kong's "Patriots Only" Election Sees Record Low Turnout Hundreds of Thousands of Sudanese Protesters March Against Military Rule U.N. Human Rights Council to Probe War Crimes in Ethiopia Islamic Countries Pledge Humanitarian Trust Fund for Afghanistan NYT Reveals Widespread Pattern of Civilian Deaths and Cover-Ups in U.S. Air Wars Capitol Rioter Gets 5 Years in Prison, Stiffest Sentence Yet for January 6 Insurrection Rahm Emanuel, Who Covered Up Police Killing of Laquan McDonald, Confirmed as Ambassador to Japan Claudette Colvin, Who Resisted Segregation in Alabama, Has Juvenile Court Record Expunged Black Panther Russell "Maroon" Shoatz, Who Spent 22 Years in Solitary Confinement, Dies at 78
