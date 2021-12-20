The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Dr. Carlos del Rio on Omicron Surge, COVID Testing Crisis the Need to Vaccinate the World

With the emergence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, the United States is now averaging over 130,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, and health officials warn the U.S. could see a million new cases a day by February. We speak with health expert Dr. Carlos del Rio, who says that vaccination complemented by booster shots is the best defense against severe illness. “Everybody’s going to get infected. You’re going to be exposed to this virus because it’s essentially going to be everywhere,” says del Rio.

