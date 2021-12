Category: World Published on Monday, 20 December 2021 10:52 Hits: 5

After the resignation of Jens Weidmann as the head of the biggest central bank in the eurozone, Joachim Nagel has been nominated to take over. Will he change the Bundesbank's traditionally hawkish monetary policy?

