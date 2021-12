Category: World Published on Monday, 20 December 2021 08:51 Hits: 6

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied alleging that a senior Communist Party leader sexually assaulted her and insisted she is living freely, in her first media interview since her accusations triggered concerns for her safety.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20211220-chinese-tennis-star-peng-shuai-denies-alleging-sexual-assault-but-wta-not-convinced