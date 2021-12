Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 December 2021 15:41 Hits: 1

US Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has said he will vote no on the Build Back Better Act, President Joe Biden's key social spending legislation. The bill is unlikely to pass the Senate without his support.

