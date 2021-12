Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 December 2021 22:43 Hits: 1

Gabriel Boric, who rose to prominence during anti-government protests, has defeated the right-wing populist Jose Antonio Kast. Tens of thousands of Boric supporters have been celebrating on the streets of Santiago.

