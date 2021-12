Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 December 2021 15:14 Hits: 1

Hundreds of thousands of Sudanese protesters rallied Sunday for a civilian-led transition to democracy, three years since the start of mass demonstrations that led to the ouster of veteran strongman Omar al-Bashir.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20211219-mass-protests-against-coup-in-sudan-met-with-tear-gas-and-stun-grenades