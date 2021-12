Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 December 2021 22:38 Hits: 1

Chilean leftist Gabriel Boric won the country’s presidential runoff election on Sunday, capping a major revival for the country’s progressive left that has been on the rise since widespread protests roiled the Andean country two years ago.

