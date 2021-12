Category: World Published on Monday, 20 December 2021 07:37 Hits: 2

Left in ruins by jihadists, Iraq's once-celebrated Mosul museum and its 2,500-year-old treasures are being given a second life thanks to restoration efforts backed by French experts.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20211220-mosul-museum-restores-artefacts-destroyed-by-islamic-state-jihadists-in-iraq