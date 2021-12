Category: World Published on Monday, 20 December 2021 08:09 Hits: 3

KUALA LUMPUR: An Opposition lawmaker wants to cite National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique to the Parliament’s Rights and Privileges Committee for allegedly misleading the Dewan Rakyat relating to the issue of the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra) funds. Read full story

