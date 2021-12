Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 December 2021 20:23 Hits: 1

As Afghanistan faces economic collapse, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation said Sunday it will set up a fund to provide humanitarian aid.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-South-Central/2021/1219/Islamic-states-try-to-feed-Afghans-without-helping-Taliban?icid=rss