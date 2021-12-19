'This is a no': Joe Manchin goes on Fox News to officially kill Biden's legislative agenda

Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 December 2021 15:07 Hits: 0

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced on Sunday that he will not allow President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda to go forward.

Manchin made the remarks on Fox News Sunday with guest host Bret Baier.

"I had my reservations from the beginning and I've been working diligently," Manchin explained. "I've done everything humanly possible."

Manchin blamed his decision to vote against Biden agenda on rising inflation and the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

"I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation, I just can't," Manchin said. "I've tried everything humanly possible. I can't get there."

"You're done," Baier pressed. "This is a no."

"This is a no," Manchin agreed. "I have tried everything I know to do and the president has worked diligently. He's been wonderful to work with."

