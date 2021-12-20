Israeli Police Beat Up Photojournalist In Jerusalem

Category: World Published on Monday, 20 December 2021 02:06 Hits: 0

On Friday, the Israeli Foreign Press Association denounced that police officers pushed and beat The Associated Press photographer Mahmud Illean, who was covering a Palestinian protest against Jewish settlers' attempts to evict them from their homes in Jerusalem.

"We strongly condemn this attack, which raises serious questions about the discipline and professionalism of Israeli police officers," the Foreign Press Association stated, stressing that the crime should not go unpunished.

While Illean was doing his job, the police officers threw stun grenades at him, pushed him to the ground, and repeatedly hit his head and thorax. "Such violence is abhorrent and unacceptable," the AP spokeswoman Lauren Easton highlighted, recalling that Illean is still being treated in the Hadassah hospital in Jerusalem for severe facial wounds.

The Foreign Press Association and the AP demanded that authorities take action against the agents involved in the attack. "We will not be able to take any decisions on this matter until we have completed the relevant investigations," the Police replied and refused to answer why Illean was attacked.

During the Israeli armed forces' attacks on the Gaza Strip in May, 12 journalists were injured due to direct attacks against their homes and workplaces. Several others were threatened to death by Israeli officials. "Israeli forces do not respect human rights: besides mercilessly deposing the Palestinian people, they attack journalists to prevent them from fulfilling their obligations," the Committee in Support of Journalists (JSC) denounced. "As long as there is no proper journalistic coverage of the Jewish settlers' crimes, they will go unpunished," the JSC warned and urged the international community to reject these attacks.

