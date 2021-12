Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 December 2021 21:52 Hits: 1

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he can't back his party’s $2 trillion Build Back Better bill, dealing a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s key initiative.

