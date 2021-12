Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 December 2021 23:40 Hits: 1

Leftist Gabriel Boric was elected president of Chile Sunday with 56% of the votes compared to 44% for conservative José Antonio Kast, a free-market firebrand.

