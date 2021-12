Category: World Published on Monday, 20 December 2021 05:50 Hits: 1

Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and assistant end a practice run for a planned trip around the moon in 2023.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/12/20/japans-yusaku-maezawa-returns-to-earth-after-12-day-space-flight