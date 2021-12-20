The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: Manchin tries to kill Biden infrastructure plan for good; omicron posing big new risks

In the news today: Sen. Joe Manchin faced harsh statements from the White House and fellow Democrats today after he appeared on Fox News to claim he now opposed the Build Back Better framework even though he had been negotiating with Joe Biden directly on its contents less than a week ago. The omicron variant of COVID-19 is here, and both the federal government and hospitals are preparing for another winter of mass casualties. Nearly all of those casualties will be Americans who have refused to be vaccinated.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

White House issues blistering statement after Manchin, on Fox, says he's a 'no' on BBB

Omicron is coming for Red America, but it's too late for many of them to do anything about it

DeSantis' critical race theory attack ensures schools won’t teach about successful slave rebellion

King family calls for protests on MLK Day weekend to push for passage of voting rights bills

Trending from the community:

Jen Psaki's scathing, point by point repudiation of Joe Manchin's betrayal on Build Back Better

Human Origins: The impact of the horse

