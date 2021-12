Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 December 2021 16:47 Hits: 4

Turkey will send 15 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Africa, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday at a major summit of the continent's leaders, adding that the low vaccination rates there were a blot on humanity.

