Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 December 2021 15:03 Hits: 8

KUANTAN: Three missing individuals including a boy are believed to have been swept away by mud floods in Bentong, says Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (operations) Ismail Abdul Ghani. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/19/flood-32-safe-three-still-missing-following-mud-flood-incident-in-bentong