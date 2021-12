Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 December 2021 15:47 Hits: 8

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Al 128 miners were evacuated from a Siberian coal mine on Sunday after fire sensors were triggered, Russia's emergencies ministry said, just weeks after a blast at a mine in the same region killed 51 people. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/19/over-130-miners-being-evacuated-after-fire-at-russian-mine--tass