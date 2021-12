Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 December 2021 08:25 Hits: 2

A man was beaten to death after allegedly attempting to commit a sacrilegious act at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/12/19/man-beaten-to-death-over-sacrilege-at-sikh-golden-temple-in-india