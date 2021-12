Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 December 2021 09:43 Hits: 9

More than 90 people have been killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, official tallies showed Sunday, as efforts to deliver water and food to devastated islands ramped up.

