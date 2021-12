Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 December 2021 09:41 Hits: 8

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Security forces blocked major roads and bridges in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Sunday against planned protests over the Oct. 26 military coup that have continued even after the reinstatement of the prime minister. Read full story

