Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 December 2021 10:17 Hits: 1

Steffi Lemke has identified the "species crisis" as "the next big battle". The Greens MP said species extinction should be taken as seriously as the climate crisis.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-environmental-minister-warns-of-species-crisis/a-60179554?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf